Military history still thriving in M'boro: MP

MARYBOROUGH'S keen interest in military history has continued to capture the attention of Federal politicians, with Veterans Affairs Minister Darren Chester commending the town's commitment to events past and present.

In a whirlwind tour of the Fraser Coast yesterday, Mr Chester delved into the Heritage City's unique dedication to military history while announcing grants for veteran support groups and RSL sub-branches across Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

While in Maryborough, Mr Chester was treated to a tour of the recently installed Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial by the Queens Park Military Trail Project Committee.

At Maryborough Special School, he announced an $11,000 for the Maryborough RSL sub-branch to paint two new military murals as part of the Maryborough Mural Project.

"The Wide Bay area has a proud history of military service and as we near the centenary of the First World War Armistice (and) this large-scale project will be a fitting tribute for the whole community. moving into our next century of service,” Mr Chester said.

"This grant will allow the RSL to create a fitting tribute to our current and former serving personnel... the first (mural) commemorating the Armistice Centenary and the second commemorating the service and sacrifice of the Australian Defence Force.”

Local artist Robbyn Gergos will paint the murals, bringing the total number in the Mural Trail to about 32.

Maryborough Special School was also awarded Best Local History Research project as part of the Anzac Day Schools' Awards by Mr Chester.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien told the school the community could be proud of the interest of students learning about and commemorating Australia's military history.

"Not only did the school hold a variety of engaging activities, the students told stories of soldiers from the Maryborough district,” Mr O'Brien said.

"By creating a living relationship between our past and present with our future generation, it ensures the service and sacrifice of current and former defence personnel is never forgotten.”

In Hervey Bay, $49,000 in Federal Government funding was given to the town's RSL sub-branch to assist with office administration and salaries.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the branch plays a valuable role in assisting the veteran community with support programs for returned servicemen and their families.