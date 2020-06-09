Military museum reopens

Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum director John Meyers welcomes the news that museums in Queensland can reopen. Photo: Alistair Brightman

THE Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum has reopened as part of the Queensland Government's second phase of the coronavirus recovery program.

Museum manager Ken Ashford said that during the museum’s enforced hibernation, it had been spruced up with a spring clean and volunteers enjoyed their well-deserved “long service leave”.

“Some new displays have been made and the Ferret Scout Car, which resides at the rear of the museum, has returned after a mechanical overhaul,” Mr Ashford said.

Mr Ashford said the museum had returned to its original opening hours of 9.30am to 3.30pm weekdays and 9.30am to 12.30pm weekends.

“Entry is through the rear door and coronavirus protection principles are being observed.

“The museum has been a Maryborough institution for 15 years, opened by director John Meyers and his wife Elsie in 2005 in an old warehouse in Wharf St, which during World War II was the headquarters of the US Army in this area.”