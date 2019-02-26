MILK WAR: Labor candidate, Wide Bay MP argue over industry

A WAR of words over the dairy industry has broken out between the Federal member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and the man who will challenge him for his seat at the next election, Labor candidate Jason Scanes.

Mr Scanes accused the State Government of letting down the industry and singled Mr O'Brien out for criticism, saying all the imcumbent MP could offer was "to suggest people don't buy from Coles or Aldi".

"Clearly that strategy is not working," Mr Scanes said.

Mr O'Brien, who last week claimed a victory when Woolworths decided to end the milk wars by moving away from $1 a litre milk, rejected Mr Scanes' claims that he and the government had let the dairy industry down.

"In my maiden speech I said, 'When it comes to agriculture big business needs to play fair.

"The Coles and Woolworths milk price war has had a devastating effect on farmers who deserve to receive a fair price for their product.'

"In the time since then I've used my voice in Parliament to call for a mandatory code of conduct for the dairy industry, and to apply pressure on the retailers to act.

"What's happened? We now have a mandatory code of conduct on the way.

"Woolworths has acted and eliminated dollar milk.

"Coles is still all over the shop and scrambling for a better way to help farmers."

Mr Scanes said the Labor party has promised to have the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission recommend options for dairy industry regulation to guarantee the survival of dairy farmers, including a minimum price that farmers would be paid for their milk.

"Sometimes the market works perfectly," he said.

"Other times the market gets it horribly wrong."

But Mr O'Brien said calls for a floor price for milk was a "cruel hoax" by the Labor Party, saying Labor's move in the Parliament last week calling for the change was "nothing but a stunt".

Mr O'Brien said Labor's call for a floor price contradicted their position less than two years ago.

"All Labor has said is that it supports an inquiry," he said.

"They haven't said they will introduce it because they know that floor pricing will be ultimately economically devastating.

"Labor's just playing games at the expense of dairy farmers."

Matthew Trace, vice president of the Queensland Dairyfarmers' Organisation, said Mr O'Brien had been a strong advocate for the industry.

He said while he was not against an investigation by the ACCC, the quickest way to bring relief to at least 50 per cent of farmers was to bring pressure on supermarkets to increase prices.

Mr Trace said any action by the ACCC would take time and was aimed at long-term change.

"Quick action from the supermarkets would bring quick relief to about half the farming industry.

"We need to ramp up pressure on Coles and Aldi."

Mr Trace said along with Mr O'Brien he would support a Royal Commission into milk prices.

"He has helped make quite a bit of noise and put the pressure on," he said.

"Without that I don't think we would have seen Woolworths change."