Million-dollar boost to help fight homelessness

A FRASER Coast program aimed to reduce youth homelessness will benefit from more than $1 million in Federal Government funding.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt and Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien announced the Hevrey Bay Neighbourhood Centre's funding boost on Thursday.

The centre runs Reconnect Fraser Coast, which provides services throughout Hervey Bay and Maryborough and case managed over 100 young people who were at risk of homelessness in 2015-2016.

"The Coalition Government has provided $1,025,458 to Reconnect Fraser Coast which works with young people aged 12-18 who are homeless or at risk of homelessness," Mr Pitt said.

"Reconnect services will help stabilise the lives of vulnerable young people on the Fraser Coast by keeping them connected with their families, communities, and education or employment opportunities."

The service provides counselling, family mediation and practical support to find accommodation to young people and their families.

Mr O'Brien encouraged anyone who knows someone in a vulnerable housing situation to use this service.

"Homelessness can happen for a wide variety of reasons, but it's particularly concerning when young people are involved. There is help available and the Reconnect enables intervention before a crisis occurs," he said.

The Coalition Government has provided up to $117 million over five years to 102 Reconnect services across Australia, on top of an additional $375 million to frontline homelessness services over three years from July 1, 2018.

Click here for more information on Reconnect services.