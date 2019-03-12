Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A search of the vehicle resulted in the alleged discovery of more than 250kg of cannabis.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the alleged discovery of more than 250kg of cannabis. QPS
Crime

Million dollar drug bust at routine traffic stop

12th Mar 2019 2:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have located more than $1.5 million worth of cannabis during a routine traffic stop near Ipswich last night.

At 7pm officers from Ipswich Tactical Crime Squad were carrying out patrols when they intercepted a Hyundai iLoad on the Warrego Highway at Minden.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the alleged discovery of more than 250kg of cannabis.

A 27-year-old Laidley man was expected to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today on one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

"The intercept was an outstanding result for not just the Ipswich and Minden areas, but no doubt the south east of Queensland as well, removing such a vast quantity of illegal drug from circulation," Senior Sergeant Glenn Fleming said.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the alleged discovery of more than 250kg of cannabis.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the alleged discovery of more than 250kg of cannabis. QPS
cannabis dangerous drugs drug bust editors picks ipswich crime minden
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Power prices spark debate

    premium_icon Power prices spark debate

    News CLIMATE change won't be on the radar for most regional voters ahead of the federal election, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt says.

    • 12th Mar 2019 5:00 PM
    BREAKING: Man arrested over Maryborough cold case murder

    premium_icon BREAKING: Man arrested over Maryborough cold case murder

    Crime Greg Armstrong was last seen alive in Maryborough on May 7, 1997.

    • 12th Mar 2019 3:28 PM
    REPORT: Thousands of Wide Bay workers missing on Super

    premium_icon REPORT: Thousands of Wide Bay workers missing on Super

    News It coincides with super issues for Rubicor-employed Telstra staff

    Organisers laying plans for exciting By the C concert

    premium_icon Organisers laying plans for exciting By the C concert

    News Queensland Festivals and Events are drawing up event plans