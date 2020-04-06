$14M M'boro hospital upgrades finally complete

MARYBOROUGH Hospital's Specialist Outpatients Team is set start being used as part of new upgraded facilities in the hospital.

The newly-completed outpatient area is the final part of a two-year construction project.

The medical team stayed in their temporary Ward One home to allow upgrade work to take place in the emergency department.

The refurbishment has led to a modernised and expanded specialist outpatient area that enhances patient access and improves facilities.

The improvements include treatment spaces increasing from 10 to 18 with 13 consultation rooms, three treatment rooms, a plaster room and a procedure room.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Acting Chief Executive Debbie Carroll said this was the latest step in their ongoing plans to provide for the future healthcare needs of the Maryborough and Fraser Coast.

She said the treatment spaces also been reconfigured to improve the functionality of the specialist department benefiting both staff and patients.

The majority of the upgrades to the specialist outpatients department were completed in March 2019 as part of a $14.37 million upgrade of Maryborough Hospital, which also included significant upgrades to the emergency department and main reception.

Ms Carroll said the upgrades will do a great deal to enhance the patient experience at the hospital.