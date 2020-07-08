Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Million-dollar marijuana haul seized in police raid

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
8th Jul 2020 10:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

HUNDREDS of cannabis plants, worth to almost $1 million in street value, have been seized by police during a raid on a property south of Brisbane.

Logan police executed a search warrant on a property on Ferguson street in Yatala at around 9.30am last Wednesday, July 1.

There they allegedly found 369 cannabis plants growing in a shed and in the bush.

Cannabis plants police allegedly found growing at a Yatala property on July 1. Picture: Queensland Police Media
Cannabis plants police allegedly found growing at a Yatala property on July 1. Picture: Queensland Police Media

The drugs have an estimated street value of close to $920,000, police say.

Hundreds of marijuana plants found on a Queensland property. Picture: supplied
Hundreds of marijuana plants found on a Queensland property. Picture: supplied

Police have charged a 59-year-old Yatala man with one count each of producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing things used in connection of a drug offence.

He is expected to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 16.

Cannabis plants police allegedly found growing at a Yatala property on July 1. Picture: Queensland Police Media
Cannabis plants police allegedly found growing at a Yatala property on July 1. Picture: Queensland Police Media


Originally published as Million-dollar marijuana haul seized in police raid

More Stories

crime editors picks marijuana police investigation raids

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: Art matters just as much as roads

        premium_icon OPINION: Art matters just as much as roads

        Opinion When you visit another country, do you go to see its immaculate roads?

        Help police identify this person of interest

        premium_icon Help police identify this person of interest

        Crime Police investigate attempted break in at Pialba

        LETTER: Charity tax loophole needs to close

        premium_icon LETTER: Charity tax loophole needs to close

        News One Hervey Bay resident’s views on charity tax exemption

        IN COURT: 95 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 95 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today