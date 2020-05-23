Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
(L) Darryn Shawcross and Brad Mitchell from Carter Cooper Realty outside a property on Booral Rd that recently sold.Photo: Alistair Brightman
(L) Darryn Shawcross and Brad Mitchell from Carter Cooper Realty outside a property on Booral Rd that recently sold.Photo: Alistair Brightman Alistair Brightman
News

Million dollar sale: Coast homes can still fetch top price

Shaun Ryan
by
23rd May 2020 7:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only
A BUNYA Creek property settled this week has become the highest selling property in Hervey Bay so far this year. That is according to recent RP Data.   The Booral Rd property sold for more than $1-million.   Carter Cooper Realty principal Kim Carter said the sale was one of the reasons why she is upbeat about the local property market.   Ms Carter said while doom and gloom stories regarding the impact of COVID-19 on sales continue across Australia, she remains confident in Hervey Bay's potential.   "Listing agents Brad Mitchell and Darryn Shawcross took 1015 Booral Rd to market with a proven advertising strategy and achieved a contract of sale within four days of the property being listed for sale," she said.   Commenting on the market in general at the moment, Ms Carter said the number of buyer enquiries had increased in recent weeks after initially slowing when lockdowns were first imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.   "The last few weeks have seen a definite increase in the number of buyer enquiries and contracts across all price ranges," Ms Carter said.

More Stories

coronavirus fraser coast fcbusiness fcjobs fcproperty fcrealestate
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Future of Hervey Bay’s Target store

        premium_icon REVEALED: Future of Hervey Bay’s Target store

        News The future of Hervey Bay’s Target store has been revealed

        What you can watch on the Binge streaming app

        What you can watch on the Binge streaming app

        News App packed with more than 10,000 hours of entertainment.

        Binge your TV faves as $10 streaming service kicks off

        Binge your TV faves as $10 streaming service kicks off

        TV $10 streaming service launches in Australia

        Aussie Tiger King’s hunt for panther proof on Coast

        premium_icon Aussie Tiger King’s hunt for panther proof on Coast

        News There is a long history of big cat sightings in the region