Million dollar sale: Coast homes can still fetch top price

A BUNYA Creek property settled this week has become the highest selling property in Hervey Bay so far this year. That is according to recent RP Data. The Booral Rd property sold for more than $1-million. Carter Cooper Realty principal Kim Carter said the sale was one of the reasons why she is upbeat about the local property market. Ms Carter said while doom and gloom stories regarding the impact of COVID-19 on sales continue across Australia, she remains confident in Hervey Bay's potential. "Listing agents Brad Mitchell and Darryn Shawcross took 1015 Booral Rd to market with a proven advertising strategy and achieved a contract of sale within four days of the property being listed for sale," she said. Commenting on the market in general at the moment, Ms Carter said the number of buyer enquiries had increased in recent weeks after initially slowing when lockdowns were first imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "The last few weeks have seen a definite increase in the number of buyer enquiries and contracts across all price ranges," Ms Carter said.