Million dollar sales show property market is 'shifting': Agent

Blake Antrobus
by

AFTER the sale of two houses valued over $1 million, Jacqueline Farag is confident the real estate market is shifting.

Ms Farag, an agent with Elders Real Estate, is finalising the sale of a house along the Esplanade (566 Charlton Esplanade) worth $1,000,050, one of the highest prices she has seen this year.

 

She sold a second property along the Esplanade for $1,000,035 (482 Charlton Esplanade) million in 2016.

 

The sales are an indication the property market is turning a positive corner, with Ms Farag saying people were starting to see value in the Bay's property market.

"They get good value for their money and good rental returns," Ms Farag said.

"Even with the higher range properties, those over $450,000, have been ticking off as well.

"It's positive to see something in excess of $1 million being sold."

It follows growing interest in the region's real estate market, with a number of properties over the $800,000 mark currently up for sale.

Ms Farag's recent sales add to her impressive portfolio of 64 properties sold across Hervey Bay, with a total value of about $23.5 million.

She said the property view was the major quality of a million dollar house.

"Then there's the size of the block and the type of zoning," she said.

"Most of the high-price houses have been a 4 bedroom plus study or have a pool or a shed, but it's the views that sell."

Fraser Coast Chronicle
