Millions injected into Fraser Coast economy thanks to events

MILLIONS of dollars have been injected into the Fraser Coast economy thanks to events including the Junior State Cup and the Maryborough Music Festival.



Mayor Chris Loft said with thousands of people visiting our area over the past week and spending money on meals, accommodation and more, that was money coming from outside the region that would now "go round and round our economy".



"This is one of the biggest weeks we have here on the Fraser Coast," Cr Loft said.



"These are top notch events that fill up the town, hopefully."



Cr Loft said accommodation providers and businesses around the region would have received a boost thanks to the events.



Coming on the back of the Mary Poppins Festival, Cr Loft said it was great to see so many people on the streets in Maryborough, especially at the markets on Thursday.



Councillor Darren Everard said the council had secured the event for Hervey Bay until 2021, which was a major win for the area.



He said it was estimated that about 7000 people were in Hervey Bay for the Junior State Cup, while 800 music teachers were in Maryborough for the biennial music conference, hosted by the Brolga Theatre.



Cr Everard said it was hard to put a dollar amount on the value of the event.



"It's probably our most significant event," he said.



Cr Everard said the aim next year was to organise more activities in the lead- up to the cup so families can use the event as their mid-year break.



He said there were several more events on the schedule for the region before the end of the year, including the Ocean Festival and the Hervey Bay Seafood Festival, which were also set to be winners for the Fraser Coast.



Hervey Bay Touch Football president Jodie Houliston said she had heard plenty of compliments over the weekend from families talking about how much they loved visiting the Whale City.



She said a lot of families made a holiday out of their stay.



"It showcases Hervey Bay, the weather was just wonderful," she said.

