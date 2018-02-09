Mills adds strike power to Bombers' title hunt

A MAN from tiny twin town Koondrook-Barham could be the key to Hervey Bay Bombers's AFL Wide Bay premiership hopes.

Travis Hall, a 174cm small forward, arrived in Hervey Bay just two weeks ago.

The 33-year-old, who grew up and played his junior footy on the Murray River, has previously spent about eight years playing footy at the Sunshine Coast.

He won a flag at Noosa, and enjoyed stints at Maroochydore and Nambour's Hinterland Blues, the latter as the assistant coach.

He will tackle his first AFL Wide Bay season with one goal in mind: to help the Bombers return to its former place as the region's best team.

"You're always there to play finals and have a successful year,” he said.

"I've got no idea what to expect. It's been competitive from all reports so we'll be fighting for those top few spots hopefully.”

The six-team AFL Wide Bay season is expected to start on March 24.