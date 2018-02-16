Menu
Milthorpe to defends title at track he won crown

SOUTHERN STAR: Victorian Steve Milthorpe is back at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway for the double header this Friday and Saturday night.
SOUTHERN STAR: Victorian Steve Milthorpe is back at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway for the double header this Friday and Saturday night. Tony Powell
Matthew McInerney
by

MARYBOROUGH may be a 20-hour, 1800km drive from Melbourne but it will feel like a homecoming for defending Queensland V8 Dirt Modifieds champion Steve Milthorpe.

The 39-year-old won the title at Maryborough Speedway in April last year, and will return to defend the crown in a high-quality field.

Among those are last year's second and third placed finishers David Clark and Chris Corbett, along with the top three finishers at the New South Wales title at Lismore last month - Jai Stephenson, Andrew Pezzutti and Geoff Phillips.

For Milthorpe, who has spent the past few weeks at the Gold Coast between races either side of the border, the quality of his opponents is just another reason to drive better.

Not that he is worried.

"I don't really think too much about other drivers,” Milthorpe said.

"I'm 100% confident I can defend my title.

"The track, it really suits me. It's one of those tracks that isn't too grippy.

"I'm quite familiar with the track and know I can set up the car for it.”

Milthorpe has spent most of the year racing against south east Queensland's and northern NSW's best.

"I've only had one race in Victoria so far,” he said of his home state.

"I travel across Australia to compete. We have a few close meets with the Australian title (at Heartland Raceway, Moama, on March 3) a few hours from home, but I come to race with the best. You have to put in that effort.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle
