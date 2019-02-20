Menu
Mine worker dies on Moranbah site

Rae Wilson
by
20th Feb 2019 6:42 PM
A MINE worker has died at Moranbah North Mine after an incident involving a grader and a personnel carrier in the access drift close to the surface of the mine.

An Anglo American spokesperson said an emergency response was immediately initiated and emergency services notified. 

"The driver of the grader received immediate treatment on site and was then transported by ambulance to hospital, but has tragically passed away," they said.

"The employees who were in the other vehicle immediately received medical treatment on site for injuries and subsequently two people have been transported by helicopter to Mackay for further treatment.

"The cause of the incident is not clear and we will carry out a full investigation.

"We have notified the relevant authorities and stopped production at the mine, in line with our emergency response procedure.

"Our focus is on continuing to respond to the emergency situation, including the treatment and care of injured employees and supporting the affected families and colleagues."

