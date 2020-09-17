Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
David Routledge with his grandchildren.
David Routledge with his grandchildren.
News

Miner faces charges relating to Mackay grandfather’s death

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
16th Sep 2020 6:23 PM | Updated: 17th Sep 2020 4:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MINE operator Middlemount Coal and three other people have been charged in relation to the death of South Mackay grandfather David Routledge.

Mr Routledge died after a high wall collapsed while he was operating an excavator at Middlemount Mine on June 26 2019.

A Resources Safety and Health Queensland spokesman said the Queensland Mines Inspectorate had finalised its investigation into the incident resulting in the miner's death.

More stories:

Mine death laws now in force as a 'safety net'

Miner's death could have happened one of four ways

'Twelve more workers will die': Mining's horror outlook

As a mark of respect to killed Mackay miner David Routledge, mine workers changed their Facebook profile photos to the above image.
As a mark of respect to killed Mackay miner David Routledge, mine workers changed their Facebook profile photos to the above image.

"On June 16, 2020 prosecutions relating to the incident were commenced in the Mackay Industrial Magistrates Court against the operator (Middlemount Coal Pty Ltd) and three individuals," the spokesman said.

"The Work Health and Safety Prosecutor has carriage of these proceedings.

"As these matters are currently before the court it is inappropriate to provide further information."

Subscriber benefits:

Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

On the one-year anniversary of Mr Routledge's death in June, staff and work crews paused for a minute's silence and many wore black arm bands in memory of their mate and colleague.

Workers planted a poinciana tree at the mine's cultural centre in honour of Mr Routledge.

david routledge middlemount mine mine death mining news queensland mines inspectorate
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Touching tree tribute to M'boro crash victims

        Premium Content Touching tree tribute to M'boro crash victims

        News The tree overlooks one of their favourite spots

        More details emerge about scaly M’boro mystery

        Premium Content More details emerge about scaly M’boro mystery

        News The snakes, usually found in the Northern Territory, were found in bushland

        Covid loan buys beer barrels, hope as ‘social centre’ saved

        Premium Content Covid loan buys beer barrels, hope as ‘social centre’ saved

        Business The money came at the right time and saved Maryborough RSL

        Nurse jailed for hip-cracking assault wants job back

        Premium Content Nurse jailed for hip-cracking assault wants job back

        News The former nurse wants to help female prisoners