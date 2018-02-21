Mini World Cup to be Australia's biggest regional comp

IF HEINRICH Haussler's plan comes to fruition the Joeys Mini World Cup will become the biggest regional football tournament in Australia.

The tournament founder and director is in Hervey Bay to promote the annual competition, which will be held at the Fraser Coast for the first time in October.

The tournament has been held in Inverell for the past eight years, but Haussler chose to move the event so it can attract more players.

The October 1-5 event has already attracted more entries than last year's tournament at Inverell, and Haussler is planning for it to be even bigger.

"The plan is in the next three years to make this the biggest regional football tournament in Australia,” Haussler said.

"We have limited the number of teams to 16 in each division, and I'm confident we'll fill all of these age categories.”

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events and Fraser Coast Regional Council brokered a joint deal that would allow the region to host the annual tournament for the next three years.

FCTE general manager Martin Simons said clinching the Joeys event was part of the organisation's goal of attracting more sporting events to the region to increase visitor numbers.

More than 3000 people are expected to inject between $600,000 and $800,000 into the local economy.

"We're bringing people here for a sporting event and at the same time introducing them to our amazing natural attractions,” Simons said.

Haussler said if nominations reach his 100-team goal, it will attract about 1500 players for the five-day event.