Miniature art work with massive local talent

ART ON SHOW: Hervey Bay artist Rolf Sieber won first place in the small paintings sections with Blooming Cactus.

IT MIGHT be small-scale artwork but the talent shown by members of the Hervey Bay Art Society is stupendous.

Currently hanging on the wall of the Gallery 5 studio you will find 80 works that have been produced by members for the highly anticipated annual Miniature and Small Paintings Exhibition.

Art society president Rolf Sieber said the exhibition was one of the biggest highlights on the society's calendar, especially as a record number of paintings were entered this year.

After judging last Friday, Mr Sieber was awarded first prize in the small paintings and first and second prize in the miniatures.

The paintings were judged on specific criteria such as originality, colour combination, light and shade.

"It's the last exhibition on our gallery calendar and there's always very good entrants and there's quite a variety, on any subject," Mr Sieber said.

"You will find quite a big variety of different scenes. There's an endless variety and about 20-30 different subjects.

"We have wonderful established artists so the quality is very high."

Mr Sieber said the gallery was buzzing with visitors this time of year, with the paintings being popular as unique Christmas gifts.

"It's normally very busy with visitors during Christmas time," he said.

"All the paintings are for sale at very reasonable prices."

Interested guests can also go along and check out the artists' work on the other side of the gallery any day of the week.

Mr Sieber said the paintings were changed up every four weeks to keep it fresh.

"That's why I think we are pretty popular with the locals," he said.

"We have a lot of regulars coming in at least once a month to see what's changed."

The Miniature and Small Paintings Exhibition will be on display until January 12.

Gallery 5 is at 5 Sandy St, Urangan. It is open on Monday to Friday from 9am-3pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10am-3pm.

Entry is free.