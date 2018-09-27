Miniature railway proposed for Hervey Bay park

MELSA trains at Queens Park, Maryborough. Bruce Hielscher with wife Sarah and daughter Ivy,3, on board his Guby PB15 loco. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

MELSA trains at Queens Park, Maryborough. Bruce Hielscher with wife Sarah and daughter Ivy,3, on board his Guby PB15 loco. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

HERVEY Bay could get its very own miniature railway track running through a Urangan park, complete with a model train display in the area.

Plans for the railway track, which will be built by the Hervey Bay Men's Shed, have been proposed for Lower Dayman Park.

Two forums outlining the details of the proposal will be held next week to hear public feedback and determine the project's suitability for the area.

Councillor Zane O'Keefe said the Lower Dayman Park was identified as the potential location after a year of liaising with the Men's Shed.

"We've had a look at a number of sites and talked with a lot of people to get to this point," Cr O'Keefe said.

"The team looked at the Hervey Bay Botanic Garden, Rotary Park (Pialba), land at Nikenbah and land adjacent to the Hervey Bay Historic Village.

"Now we want to find out what the public think of the proposal to set up the model rail in Lower Dayman Park."

NEW RAILWAY: Indicative drawings of a miniature model railway for Lower Dayman Park in Hervey Bay. The council has called for feedback on the proposal. Contributed

Hervey Bay Men's Shed president Ian Jones said the track would be similar to the current model railway built in Maryborough's Queen's Park.

He told the Chronicle the Men's Shed also planned to add a train display at the back of the Lower Dayman Hall, which would show models from the Miniature Train Club.

"I think it's a project that's a win-win for everybody, it gives the Men's Shed something they can be proud of and another activity for people in the Urangan area," Mr Jones said.

"We've got a lot of talented blokes at this shed who can turn their hands at just about anything.

"A project like this would give people something to do but also help sustain the Men's Shed into the future."

The public forums will be held at Lower Dayman Park from: