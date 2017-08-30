Minimum stay rule leaves a bad taste for Hervey Bay visitors

NOT HAPPY JILL: Hervey Bay reader Jill Valentine said she was disappointed a local hotel refused a booking of one night.

DUE to the recent passing of my beloved husband, my son and daughter-in-law have come up from Toowoomba three times in three weeks.

The first two visits they stayed at the same motel, on the second occasion there were more family as it was for the funeral.

The past weekend it was the third visit.

When they contacted the motel they were informed that the motel was not accepting bookings for less than three nights.

My family will be returning frequently in the future, visits that will include times when establishments are desperate for customers.

Every time I go past the motel in the off 'whale season' and see the vacancy sign displayed I will give a loud cheer.

The business acumen of these people is unbelievable.

- JILL VALENTINE, Hervey Bay