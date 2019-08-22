Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coal mining truck
Coal mining truck
News

Mining companies to be named and shamed on safety

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
22nd Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than half of Queensland's mining and quarry workers will have to undergo safety resets in just 10 days if companies want to avoid being named and shamed.

As of late last week, less than half of the state's 50,000 workers had participated in the reset which was initiated following a spate of mining deaths.

Mines and quarries were told in mid-July they had until the end of August to provide the reset to every employee.

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham said he would name and shame operators who did not meet the deadline in parliament during the first week in September.

While Queensland Resources Council chief Ian Macfarlane said he expects all operators to meet the deadline, CFMEU Mining and Energy Queensland District President Stephen Smyth said it looked like some wouldn't.

Stephen Smyth from the CFMEU. Picture: AAP Image/Steve Pohlner
Stephen Smyth from the CFMEU. Picture: AAP Image/Steve Pohlner

"Some of the mine safety resets have worked well, some have not, and others are failing to meet the Minister's timetable for completion," Mr Smyth told The Courier-Mail.

"It is up to the employers and the industry to explain why they are failing to comply with the Minister's directive. This is a crucial issue, not just for workers, but for the future of mining in Queensland, and the onus must be on every mining company to deliver on the intent of the reset process."

A raft of measures were announced in the wake of six deaths in 12 months, including expanding the current independent review of coal-mining deaths to include quarries and other mines dating back to 2000.

Mr Macfarlane said the QRC supported the promise to name and shame however he was confident the numbers would be met.

Minister Anthony Lynham, QRC’s Ian Macfarlane and AWU’s Mark Raguse. Picture: AAP Image/Steve Pohlner
Minister Anthony Lynham, QRC’s Ian Macfarlane and AWU’s Mark Raguse. Picture: AAP Image/Steve Pohlner

"The reality is every publicly listed company has to report on safety to their shareholders, it would be a very bad look if they have to say to their shareholders 'We didn't do this'," he said. "Quite frankly we are putting a lot of pressure on people to make sure this is done properly.

"What some of the companies are saying is because of these resets, because people are sitting there basically brainstorming … they're actually discovering risks that hadn't been identified and they're rectifying them."

Dr Lynham said it was important workers get home to their partners, children, parents and friends.

More Stories

mining safety

Top Stories

    University offers smart school leavers $29k to study there

    premium_icon University offers smart school leavers $29k to study there

    Education EXCLUSIVE: School leavers who receive an OP1 or 2 will receive $29,000 if they choose to study at USQ. While those who receive an OP1-8 will also benefit.

    Dire warning as shocking flu death toll revealed

    premium_icon Dire warning as shocking flu death toll revealed

    News Flu not only killing elderly in Queensland

    Supply risk revealed as M'boro prepares for industry boom

    premium_icon Supply risk revealed as M'boro prepares for industry boom

    News Business figures have called on the State Govt for action

    Showcasing Maryborough's historical homes and gardens

    premium_icon Showcasing Maryborough's historical homes and gardens

    News The annual event is always well attended.