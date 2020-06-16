Mining giant’s $2.3m funding boost to Mackay METS

BHP Mitsubishi Alliance has announced a $2.3 million investment in Mackay's mining and METs sector.

The funding will support the appointment of a general manager of the newly established Resources Centre of Excellence in Mackay and a chair of automation and future work skills at CQUniversity.

BMA asset president James Palmer said the investment was part of the mining giant's

commitment to developing Queensland as a world leader in mining innovation.

"This investment will help the region continue to be a global player in skills and training, research, and innovation in the mining and METs sector," Mr Palmer said.

More stories:

Miner flags possible automation roll out at second CQ mine

Future plan to force miners to keep local jobs

How mining giants have adapted to COVID-19 crisis

"We want to see people currently in the industry or planning a career in the industry to have the best skills and training in the world and we want them to be proud and say it all started for them in regional Queensland."

Both roles funded by BMA will work together with industry, community leaders and governments to identify the best way for the region to take advantage of the evolving opportunities technology will bring.

BMA asset president James Palmer.

This includes developing new models for innovation, skills, and training that will enable regional communities to grow their economies.

RCOE board chairman Tony Caruso said the industry support was vital as jobs changed.

"The support of BMA and our collaboration with CQUniversity will enable the region to play an integral role in shaping the mines of the future," Mr Caruso said.

CQUniversity vice-chancellor and president, Nick Klomp, said the financial contribution would supercharge the regional impact of the RCOE.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

"The CQU chair will play a critical role in producing and overseeing research that can be applied directly to the future sustainability of the resource sector and regional workforces, in Central Queensland and beyond," Prof Klomp said.

Today's announcement follows BMA's initial commitment of $475,000 last year to support the establishment of the RCOE.