Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mine activity has recommenced following a fatality in Baralaba.
Mine activity has recommenced following a fatality in Baralaba.
Business

Mining recommences at Baralaba North Mine

Ashley Pillhofer
by
11th Jul 2019 10:51 AM | Updated: 1:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR days after the tragic death of miner Jack Gerdes, work recommenced today at Baralaba North Coal Mine.

Work at the site has been halted since the tragic death of 27-year-old Jack Gerdes on Sunday, July 7.

A statement from the company said "Golding wishes to advise that a staged recommencement of mining activities have commenced today at Baralaba North Coal Mine."

"The recommencement of mining activity was made in consultation with the Inspector of Mines investigating the incident and the accident scene will remain isolated until the evidence collection process is complete," it said.

Golding CEO Geoff Caton said that the company did not have a definitive date for findings or for the final report regarding the accident from the Mines Inspectorate.

More Stories

Show More
baralaba mine mine death mining
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Bruce Hwy car chase suspect in critical condition

    premium_icon Bruce Hwy car chase suspect in critical condition

    News The man suspected of involvement in a wild police chase along the Bruce Highway is in a critical condition under police guard as police prepare to lay charges.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Bruce Hwy pursuit suspect had been wanted for weeks

    premium_icon Bruce Hwy pursuit suspect had been wanted for weeks

    Crime Bruce Highway pursuit suspect had been wanted for weeks

    REVEALED: The ID of man shot after dramatic Bruce Hwy chase

    premium_icon REVEALED: The ID of man shot after dramatic Bruce Hwy chase

    Crime Police confirm identity of alleged car thief