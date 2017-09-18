Minister calls on Opposition to guarantee M'boro services

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

HEALTH Minister Cameron Dick has called on the Opposition to guarantee no frontline services at Maryborough will be sold off under an LNP Government.



But Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls said he had made it clear many times there would be no forced redundancies under an LNP government and no asset sales.



The State Government spent $60,000 to restore pathology services at Maryborough Hospital in 2015 after the service was cut under the LNP Government in 2012.



The restoration of the service returned on-site chemistry, haematology and microbiology testing, and involved the appointment of two additional staff.



The reinstatement and expansion of the service meant more than 95% of urgent testing as well as a broader range of pathology work could now be completed on site.



"A Question on Notice from the Opposition asked how the cost of Pathology Queensland services compared to private service providers, 'to ensure efficient allocation of taxpayer funds'," Mr Dick said.



"The LNP wanted to sell Pathology Queensland when they were in government, and it's clear that they want to sell it if they are elected again.



"I can assure the Maryborough community that the Palaszczuk Labor Government will not shut down services.



"Unlike the LNP, we will not privatise Pathology Queensland and we will keep your jobs secure."



Mr Nicholls accused the government of running the "mother of all scare campaigns because they have no record to run on".



"Meantime they conveniently ignore that Maryborough's sick and injured are being left waiting for hours in the emergency department for a hospital bed," he said.



"Under Labor, as of August 2017, 32 per cent of patients needing admission to a hospital bed were left waiting on stretchers in the Maryborough Hospital emergency department for more than four hours.



"Maryborough residents deserve better than an incompetent Labor Government that can't manage vital health services."



Last week the State Government announced it had funded a $450,000 upgrade to Maryborough Hospital's fixed and mobile x-ray equipment, which will provide the facility with technology for more efficient and more accurate imaging and diagnostics.



"This equipment is the first of its kind at a public health facility on the Fraser Coast," Mr Dick said.



"This upgrade is one of many investments to ensure Maryborough Hospital continues to meet the ever-growing needs of the future."



Jason Whelan, Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Director of Medical Imaging on the Fraser Coast, said the upgraded x-ray units enabled high efficiency and high patient throughput due to powerful automated features.





