Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Darren Chester collapsed in parliament this morning. Picture: AAP
Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Darren Chester collapsed in parliament this morning. Picture: AAP
News

Minister collapses in parliament

by Shannon Molloy
12th Feb 2020 12:37 PM

Government minister Darren Chester has been taken to hospital after collapsing in Parliament House in Canberra this morning.

Mr Chester, the Minister for Veterans' Affairs and National Party MP for East Gippsland in Victoria, was in the chamber when he began to feel unwell, his office told news.com.au.

The 52-year-old could be seen bowing his hand and wringing his hands, before he stood to leave.

He collapsed and was assisted by fellow politicians who are also trained doctors and Parliament House staff.

 

Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Darren Chester says he feels fine but will undergo tests in hospital. Picture: AAP
Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Darren Chester says he feels fine but will undergo tests in hospital. Picture: AAP

 

Mr Chester quickly took to Twitter to address the situation, joking that "rumours of my demise have been exaggerated".

"Thanks everyone for their kind messages of concern and the bipartisan medical team of MPs, Parliament staff and colleagues who've rallied to check on my welfare," he wrote.

"I feel fine and just going to have a few tests done."

The incident occurred while Prime Minister Scott Morrison was delivering a speech.

Liberal MP Katie Allen and Labor's Michael Freelander were the politicians who rushed to his assistance.

More Stories

Show More
darren chester member of parliament minister for veterans affairs politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region’s jobless rate hasn’t budged in five months

        premium_icon Region’s jobless rate hasn’t budged in five months

        News It comes as the Fraser Coast Jobs Expo goes ahead

        DON’T PANIC: What cyclone warning means for Coast

        premium_icon DON’T PANIC: What cyclone warning means for Coast

        News Where to find reliable information about cyclone activity

        Full dams and hearts: How region is bouncing back

        premium_icon Full dams and hearts: How region is bouncing back

        News About 190mm of rain fell on one property last week

        Masseur charged with sexually assaulting 16 people

        premium_icon Masseur charged with sexually assaulting 16 people

        News Charles William Davidson allegedly sexually assaulted 16 people.