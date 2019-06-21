Menu
Queensland education minister Grace Grace at Hervey Bay High School with principal Julie Learoyd. Alistair Brightman
Minister defends local spend in Bay despite budget criticism

Blake Antrobus
21st Jun 2019 4:25 PM
HINKLER is being ignored despite denials from the State Government.

In Hervey Bay yesterday, State Education Minister Grace Grace defended her government's budget spend in the Wide Bay region, saying it was funding "a number of projects” between Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

But the Fraser Coast industry leader Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook says the lack of infrastructure and job-generating projects proves that Hervey Bay's is missing out.

When the budget was handed down last week, Ms Holebrook said the region had been ignored.

At the time, the State came under fire from her and others over its continued unwillingness to sign the Hinkler Regional Deal.

Although Ms Grace said the "vast majority” of the budget was being spent in the regions, she did not specify any projects specifically in the Fraser Coast region.

"We work with regional mayors ... and local communities on projects, our building plan for the regions is also bringing out a number of projects,” Ms Grace said.

Ms Grace said the State would continue to look at further regional plans, including the Hinkler Regional Deal.

