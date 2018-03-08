Minister dodges questions on Loft's appeal

THE Federal Minister for Local Government has refused to weigh in on the ongoing turmoil surrounding former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft.



Mr Loft was yesterday due to face the Supreme Court for a review of his dismissal by the State Government.



The Chronicle understands however that legal teams for both Mr Loft and the State Government agreed on a timeline to exchange relevant documents.

A new hearing date is expected to be set after March 19.



John McVeigh, Minister for Regional Development, Territories and Local Government was quizzed about Mr Loft's appeal during a visit to Hervey Bay yesterday.



But the Groom MP refused to be drawn on the issue.



He said Local and State Governments should focus on job-creating projects.



"What I can say is that Local Government should be fair dinkum, it should be focussed on the future of the regions they represent," Dr McVeigh said.



Dr McVeigh said it was up to the State Minister for Local Government to comment on the current appeal.



Court documents reveal Mr Loft felt the sacking "aggrieved" him and breached "the rules of natural justice."

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said he sacked Mr Loft over repeated breaches of the Local Government Act.



It marked the first time in Queensland history a mayor was dismissed by the State Government.





