Subscribe
Minister fights to clear up myths surrounding cashless card

Carlie Walker
by
27th May 2018 5:00 PM
AS MISINFORMATION about the Cashless Debit Card continues to circulate, Minister for Social Services Minister Dan Tehan says he is working to dispel the myths.

This includes claims the trial would cost $10,000 per person.

It comes after Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the cost of $10,000 per individual was concerning, adding "it suddenly stacks up that you could nearly pay for them to have a job in the first place".

But Mr Tehan claims the figure wasn't correct.

"The costs of delivering the cashless debit card trial are projected to go below $2000 per participant once the program is expanded to the Bundaberg and Hervey Bay regions," Mr Tehan said.

"If Mayor Dempsey has other questions about the program, I am happy to answer all of them."

Mr Tehan said the card was helping people manage their income and break the cycle of welfare dependency, adding that any debate should be informed by facts.

"Intergenerational welfare dependence is ruining families, there are some young people who have never seen their parents, and even their grandparents, hold down a job," he said.

"Doing nothing to address this problem is not an option.

"The government wants the Hinkler community's support to introduce the Cashless Debit Card.

"We believe this important debate should be informed by facts. Mayor Dempsey should get his facts right otherwise he is putting misinformation into the public domain."
 

cashless card fcpolitics welfare
Fraser Coast Chronicle

    Local Partners