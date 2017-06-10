24°
Minister: Fraser Coast deserves better from its council

Matthew McInerney
| 10th Jun 2017 12:00 PM
Local Government Minister Mark Furner (left) said the community deserved better from its council, led by Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft (right).
THE Fraser Coast Regional Council has gained a reputation of being the most complained about council, and the Local Government Minister Mark Furner says he is sick of it.

Almost a third of all complaints received by the Local Government Department have stemmed from the Fraser Coast council.

Since the March 2016 elections, the Department has received about 178 complaints relating to the Queensland's 77 councils.

Fraser Coast Regional Council is the subject of more than 50 complaints, well above other councils.

"To be frank, my tolerance is wearing thin and I appeal to all councillors of Fraser Coast Regional Council to put their differences aside and get on with the job they were elected by the community to do.

"The Fraser Coast community deserves better.”

The Department did not respond to the Chronicle's request to learn which councillors were responsible for complaints and how they were treated.

It's not the first time the Department has put the spotlight on the Fraser Coast council regarding complaints.

A report tabled by former Local Government Minister Jackie Trad late last year showed the 33 complaints in the preceding 10 months made against council had come from upper management or fellow councillors.

The report detailed almost half of those "lacked substance”, and the Crime and Corruption Commission expressed concern about the nature of complaints lodged to them by the council.

The report stated the number of complaints was "indicative of the level of distrust between councillors”, and suggested the complaints management processes were "not being used by councillors for legitimate purposes”.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccouncil fraser coast regional council local government

