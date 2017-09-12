Minister gets look at 35-tonne armoured vehicle in M'boro

State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders and State Development Minister Dr Anthony Lynham want to see Maryborough manufacturing business' be in the contest for contracts to build and maintain the proposed boxer military vehicle.

STATE Development Minister Anthony Lynham got a first hand look at a 35-tonne armoured vehicle that could be produced in Queensland at the Brolga Theatre yesterday.



Rheinmetall has committed to design, manufacture and maintain 225 Boxers in Queensland if it wins a $5 billion defence contract.



"Rheinmetall is touring the state to build a supply chain of companies for its bid to win the Australian Army's $5 billion LAND 400 Phase 2 contract," Dr Lynham said.



"That could generate 450 long-term jobs and pump more than $1 billion into the state's economy over the next 10 years."



Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the Rheinmetall deal offered business opportunities and jobs for companies like Maryborough's Global Manufacturing and other businesses.

"Maryborough steel fabrication and laser cutting company Global Manufacturing Group is a confirmed supplier to Rheinmetall for the potential LAND 400 contract," he said.

"This is not just about the Land 400 contract: this is about the opportunity to become part of a global supply chain and crack into the booming global defence industry.

"We're talking about advanced manufacturing jobs of the future for our young people."