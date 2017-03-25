Minister replies: Only prescribed marijuana allowed

QUEENSLAND Minister for Health Cameron Dick said anyone interested in marijuana usage for medical purposes, needs to get it prescribed.

"Just like all prescription drugs, this requires a doctor to prescribe the medication and supervise its use," he said.

"Our legislation gives patients a legitimate pathway to access TGA (Federal) approved medicinal cannabis in a safe and controlled way, under the full supervision of their treating doctor."

Reader poll Should people who are terminally ill be allowed to smoke marijuana? Yes

No

Don't care

View Results Vote

Medicinal marijuana became legal in Queensland on March 1.

Palliative care, oncology and neurology specialists are able to prescribe medicinal cannabis to patients.

A similar move has happened in Victoria, where 29 critically ill children have been chosen as the state's first medical marijuana patients.