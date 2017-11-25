Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Minor parties hold their breath

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce meet the candidates forum, Aquavue - Independant candidate Jannean Dean.
Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce meet the candidates forum, Aquavue - Independant candidate Jannean Dean. Valerie Horton

THE Fraser Coast's other political hopefuls are holding their breaths for election day, but some are brutally honest about their chances.

Greens candidate for Maryborough Craig Armstrong said it would be "an illusion” to say he would be winning. But he said he had made a difference trying to "influence the debate about a few issues”.

"I'm hoping to get more votes than last time, that's obviously a goal,” Mr Armstrong said.

Hervey Bay's Greens candidate Jenni Cameron said it was up to the people how the vote would go.

Independent candidate Jannean Dean said her intention was to "create awareness and keep educating and informing people about the issues I'm campaigning on”.

"I'll still be out and about, talking to people and continuing those discussions,” Ms Dean said.

LNP candidate for Maryborough Richard Kingston said he couldn't speculate on what looked to be a "very close three-way race”.

Related Items

Topics:  fcelection qldelection

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Driver who caused deadly crash walks free from court

Driver who caused deadly crash walks free from court

Scheuber was driving a prime mover full of macadamia nuts and was unable to stop the vehicle.

QLD VOTES: Invalid votes could rise

Voters need to number every box to ensure their ballot counts. Picture: File.

Voters need to number every box to ensure their vote counts

Roadworks finish on notorious Fraser Coast intersection

LIGHTS ON: Traffic lights at the Urraween Rd and Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd intersection are working.

The roadworks started in January this year.

ROLLING COVERAGE: All the action from Coast polling booths

At the polling booth - volunteers (L) Norma Hannant (LNP). Toni-Lee Dale (Independent), Greg McHugh (One Nation), James Dasecke (Greens) and Nathan Scattergood (Labor).

Want to miss the crowds? Torbanlea is the place to be.

Local Partners