Minor parties hold their breath

THE Fraser Coast's other political hopefuls are holding their breaths for election day, but some are brutally honest about their chances.

Greens candidate for Maryborough Craig Armstrong said it would be "an illusion” to say he would be winning. But he said he had made a difference trying to "influence the debate about a few issues”.

"I'm hoping to get more votes than last time, that's obviously a goal,” Mr Armstrong said.

Hervey Bay's Greens candidate Jenni Cameron said it was up to the people how the vote would go.

Independent candidate Jannean Dean said her intention was to "create awareness and keep educating and informing people about the issues I'm campaigning on”.

"I'll still be out and about, talking to people and continuing those discussions,” Ms Dean said.

LNP candidate for Maryborough Richard Kingston said he couldn't speculate on what looked to be a "very close three-way race”.