Minor parties are in focus as early voters have their say

EARLY VOTING: James Dasecke, Rosi Tworts, Joseph Ellul and David Lee at the pre-polling booth on Boat Harbour Dr, Hervey Bay in the Hinkler electorate. Alistair Brightman

POLITICAL volunteers spruiked their parties' agenda as Hinkler voters turned out in droves for the first morning of pre-polling in Hervey Bay.

The line to vote spilled into the car park at Central Plaza on Boat Harbour Dr, with visitors and locals keen to cast their votes before May 18.

United Australia Party candidate Joseph Ellul represented himself at the booth and said he was happy to see people using their democratic right to vote.

"I'm surprised we've been pre-polling so far out," Mr Ellul said.

"As you can see, some of the parties are flying people in from all over the state to help out.

"For the new guys like myself it's a little difficult."

Mr Ellul shared some of the policies promised for the region if elected, included lowering electricity prices and introducing "zonal taxation".

"Bringing zonal taxation in to make regional Queensland more attractive, so paying 20 per cent less tax just for living out here in God's country," he said.

He said the party was also focused on increasing the pension for elderly people.

Early voters queue out the door at the pre-polling booth on Boat Harbour Drive, Hervey Bay in Hinkler electorate. Alistair Brightman

Hervey Bay resident Chris Nunns will be in Far North Queensland during the election so took advantage of the Pialba pre-polling location to vote early.

He said his vote was going to One Nation candidate Damian Huxham, expressing sympathy for the party's leader.

"Pauline Hanson has been knocked around something fierce by the bigger parties and it seems to be a 'get Pauline Hanson' sort of thing," he said.

Real Estate agency owner Diane Baek works seven days a week and took advantage of today's public holiday to vote.

While she kept mum about how she would vote, her line of work informed her election priorities.

"The negative gearing issue is a very big concern for me as it is for a lot of people, so that will sway my vote today," she said.

Diane Baek voting early at pre-polling booth on Boat Harbour Drive, Hervey Bay in Hinkler electorate. Alistair Brightman

WHERE TO VOTE EARLY

Pialba:

2/123 Boat Harbour Dr (next to King Kong)

Assisted wheelchair access

Thursday, May 9: 8.30-5.30pm. Friday, May 10: 8.30am-6pm. Saturday, May 11: 9am-4pm.

Monday, May 13 to Tuesday, May 14: 8.30am-5.30pm. Wednesday, May 15: 8.30am-6pm. Thursday, May 16: 8.30am-8pm. Friday, May 17: 8.30am-6pm.

Urangan:

4/8 Pier St, Urangan.

Assisted wheelchair access

Monday, May 6-Thursday, May 9: 8.30am-5.30pm. Friday, May 10: 8.30am-6pm. Saturday, May 11: 9am to 4pm. Monday, May 13 to Tuesday, May 14: 8.30am to 5.30pm.

Wednesday, May 15: 8.30am to 6pm. Thursday, May 16: 8.30am-8pm. Friday, May 17: 8.30am-6pm.

Maryborough:

Shopfront 152 Bazaar St

Assisted wheelchair access

Monday, May 6 - Thursday, May 9 8.30am - 5.30pm, Friday, May 10 8.30am - 6pm, Saturday, May 11 9am - 6pm, Monday, May 13 - Tuesday, May 14 8.30am - 5.30pm, Wednesday, May 15 8.30am - 6pm, Thursday, May 16 8.30am - 5.30pm and Friday, May 17 8.30am - 6pm.