Miracle baby shaves with mum 12 years after cervical cancer

FEELING BREEZY: Krystall Minter, 11, takes a look in the mirror as her mum Karol Bennett looks on during the Worlds Greatest Shave at Fairhaven Aged Care. Alistair Brightman

WHEN Karol Bennett was in her mid-20s, she was told she would never have children.

The Hervey Bay woman was diagnosed with cervical cancer three times before finally beating the disease thanks to life-saving laser treatment.

Twelve years later, Ms Bennett discovered she was pregnant and gave birth prematurely to her "miracle baby”.

That baby, Krystall Minter, is now 11 and joined her mum in shaving off her back-length hair to raise money for cancer research.

Sadly, Karol's brother was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, bringing a special meaning to last Friday's event.

Held at the Fair Haven Aged Care facility where Ms Bennett works, she was joined by three other women, including residents shaving and one colouring their hair as part of the World's Greatest Shave fundraiser for the Leukaemia Foundation.

For Ms Bennett, who didn't lose her hair during treatment, this would be her first time experiencing a bald head.

"My brother found out he had a 10cm tumour three weeks after we decided to do this,” she said. "We got word today it had shrunk, thanks to treatment, by 30 per cent.

"This is why we fundraise for research,” Ms Bennett said.

"We can't solve everything but it definitely helps.”

One shaver, Fair Haven resident Lynn Lukacs, 63, has terminal cancer and vowed to use the time she had left to make a difference for those who can be saved.

"I have cancer in the liver and lymph nodes and they can't do anything for it,” she said.

"I'm doing this to find a cure to save others.”