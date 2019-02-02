Miss Stress takes mono hull regatta title

GREAT CONDITIONS: Local vessel Miss Stress which won the single hull event is pictured crossing the finish line at the Kingfisher Bay Resort Regatta in Hervey Bay on the weekend.

GREAT CONDITIONS: Local vessel Miss Stress which won the single hull event is pictured crossing the finish line at the Kingfisher Bay Resort Regatta in Hervey Bay on the weekend. Ron Wallace

SAILING: The conditions were perfect for sailing as the 12 entrants of the Kingfisher Bay Resort Regatta approached the start line on the weekend.

Australia Day's race one started with five to 10 knots of east-northeast breeze.

Commodore Hervey Bay Yacht Squadron Ron Wallace captaining Miss Stress said the the mono hull fleet was very competitive.

Bundaberg boat Coco winner of multi hull event racing hard on Saturday. Ron Wallace

"Miss Stress took an early lead only to miss a mark and having to return allowing Claddagh to gain the lead,” he said.

"Behind Big Woody a lot of boats bunched up and it came down to what side of the course was best.”

Miss Stress worked the east side of the course while most of the mono hull fleet worked to the west.

An easterly wind tunnel came allowing Miss Stress to get up among the multi hull fleet and march to the finish line third outright off Kingfisher Resort.

Claddagh captained by David Lewis. Ron Wallace

"The multi hull fleet met a similar fate with the fleet split between the east and west side of the course,” Commodore Wallace said.

"Trimarans Bitton Daside and Coco worked east while the rest of the fleet worked the middle.

"Both vessels picked up the easterly breeze for a convincing win and second placing.”

Commodore Wallace said race two on Sunday morning was far more challenging as wind was variable from the east-northeast to the north west.

Canuk captained by Ken Ferguson. Ron Wallace

"Most of the fleet in both divisions found it difficult,” he said.

"Due to the inconsistency of the wind the race was shortened.

"Even then a mono hull ran out of time.”

Race three was a passage race after a good breeze of five to 10 knots northerly going northwest then back to the north.

The participants of the Hervey Bay Yacht Squadron Kingfisher Bay regatta lined up ready to start last weekend. Ron Wallace

The breeze was such that the mono hulls could mix it up with the multi hulls.

With a spinnaker run from a fixed mark at the Mary River it was one for all to the Wanggoolba Creek.

From there on it was a close haul power run to the finish.

The multi hull performed the best on this leg.

Miss Stress, a mono hull MASRM 720, managed to be able to mix it with them crossing the line fourth overall.

Overall honours for the mono hull went to the home-grown talent followed by Sunshine Coast boat RL24 Canuck and another local crew on the Impulse a mod adams 6.

Bundaberg boats took two of the podium positions in the multi hulls led by First Coco a trailer tramp vessel.

Hervey Bay's Corsair 930 Bitton Daside captained by Rob Koch took silver followed by Bundaberg's Impulsive.