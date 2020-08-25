Missed it by that much: error adds $89k to council price tag

A 3m mismeasurement on the design to replace the roof of Imbil’s reservoir will cost the council $89,000.

SOME things in life, like golf and football, are matters of inches.

For Gympie Regional Council it is a matter of metres; 3m, in fact, which will force an $89,000 increase in the cost of upgrading reservoir roofs at Imbil and Kandanga.

Councillors are being asked this week to approve the new cost after it was revealed the original design dimensions for the project missed the mark.

"After the awarding of the contract … (the contractor) inspected both sites to confirm the dimensions of the original designs," the staff report said.

Councillors are being asked to approve the extra cost at this week; s meeting.

"However, it was subsequently discovered that the design diameter for the Imbil reservoir roof was short by just over 3m.

"This underestimation led to an increase of 60 per cent in the covered area of the roof which will in turn require more materials … and labour to complete the envisaged works."

The report said the design for the Imbil Reservoir Roof was undertaken by the council's water services, through the Local Buy program.

A "caveat" was included in the designs saying "all dimensions were subject to confirmation prior to construction".

The council approved a $619,000 contract for the reservoir upgrades in May. The new figure, thanks to the miscalculation, is expected to be $708,000.

The revised calculation will bump the project's price from the $619,000 approved in May, to $708,000.

This original price came under debate at the May meeting.

Tenders for the project all arrived above budget; the price was renegotiated down, but still finished higher than the $538,000 estimated budget.

Despite this second bump in price, the council does not have to dive into its savings account once more.

"One source of funding will be the Goomeri Water Treatment Plant, which will require

less than the $900,000 allocated budget, with some repairs to the plant undertaken as part of

the 2019-20 Financial Year Capital Works Program," the report said.

And thanks to the included caveat from the water department, "it is highly unlikely that council can recover any costs for the increased scope of works".