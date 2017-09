The blind white Swiss Shepherd which went missing last night.

A BLIND, white Swiss Shepherd has gone missing yesterday at Beelbi Creek.

The male dog ran after a fox on Thursday night and hasn't been seen since.

He is known to be wearing no collar and was last seen on Nobbs Road.

The owners have appealed to the public to help locate the lost dog.

Contact Kerri Stephens for any information,

https://www.facebook.com/kerri.stephens1