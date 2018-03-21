Menu
A 12-year-old boy has been reported missing from Urangan.
Crime

MISSING CHILD: Boy with medical condition reported missing

21st Mar 2018 8:17 AM

A 12-YEAR-OLD boy has been reported missing from Urangan. 

The boy (pictured) was last seen walking to the bus stop on Vanda Street around 7.20am Tuesday.

He was wearing a school uniform - a white and red shirt and grey shorts.

The boy is described as Caucasian, about 155cm tall with a slim build, brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police hold concerns for the boy as he suffers from a medical condition that requires daily medication. 

Anyone who may have seen the boy, or has any information in relation to his current whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. 

