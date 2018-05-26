Missing dog's owner is leaving the gate open

GONE: Four-year-old Maltese Shih Tzu cross has been missing from the Neptune and Alice Sts area in Maryborough.

GONE: Four-year-old Maltese Shih Tzu cross has been missing from the Neptune and Alice Sts area in Maryborough. contributed

BADDOW resident Wena Gillen is wrought with regret and suffers nightmares after handing over a stray dog to complete strangers.

On Monday, May 14 Wena was heading into town on business when she came across a little "fluffball" dodging traffic on Alice St, Maryborough.

When she finally herded the dog to Neptune St and was able to hold it she was approached by some unknown passers-by.

"I was holding the dog in my arms when these people offered to take her and said they would post it on Facebook," Wena said.

"I don't normally do this type of thing.

"They were in a browny red coloured Mitsubishi-like sedan - it was an older type vehicle - big and bulky.

"I really thought they were genuine - I have been shaking all week."

Two days later Wena responded to Facebook posts about a missing dog matching the description.

Owner of the missing dog Isobel Preston said her dog had gone missing on Monday.

Willow who is a Maltese Shih Tzu cross has been with Isobel since she was eight weeks old and will turn four in July.

Isobel Preston with grandchildren Meleah and Tahlia Haines check for Willow. Boni Holmes

Distraught and upset Isobel has posted on 60 different Facebook sites, spoke to all three vets, registered Willow with lost dogs, spoke with police and advertised in the Fraser Coast Chronicle that she is missing. "I got her as a companion for my older dog. She is microchipped and desexed. Willow loves children and people and is very overactive.

"I rang Wena on Wednesday and she told me how she had appointments and couldn't hang around and this other lady said she would put her on Facebook.

"She still hasn't come home and I have left the side gate open for her to come through."

If you know of Willow's whereabouts contact Isobel on 0431 718 232, alternatively the Walker St Veterinary, the Maryborough Animal Refuge, the police or council pound.