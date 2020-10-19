Menu
Wally is missing from Torquay.
News

MISSING: Family’s desperate search for Bay dad with dementia

Jessica Grewal
19th Oct 2020 4:02 PM

A FAMILY is desperately searching for a loved one with dementia who has ventured from a Hervey Bay respite centre.

Wally (pictured) is understood to have left the centre at Exeter St, Torquay about 1.37pm.

His daughter, Tenielle Dunne, says he is wearing a medical bracelet, pale blue chequered shirt and beige pants.

Due to his condition, he is unable to speak.

Anyone with information can message Tenielle via Facebook or call police on 131 444.

