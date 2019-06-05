Search for plane missing off Gold Coast

AN overdue plane that failed to return from a 30 minute scenic flight has sparked a major search and rescue mission at South Stradbroke Island.

There are unconfirmed reports that part of the propellor has been found at the beach of South Stradbroke Island.

Water police are heading there now to confirm or deny the sighting.

The Westpac Surf Lifesaving helicopter and multiple jet skis were alerted to the missing plane at 2pm after the Australian Marine Safety Authorities contacted them to co-ordinate a search of the area.

Police joined the search at 3.30pm when the helicopter was diverted to the capsizing of a vessel just outside of the Seaway.

The Soviet-era Yak52 aircraft, with two people on board, has been reported missing after flying over South Stradbroke Island earlier today.

Water Police and VMR Southport rescue boat at the Spit Wall, Main Beach. Picture: Jerad Williams

The plane is believed to have two people on board, a tourist and the pilot.

Police are engaged in discussions with the family of the pilot and tourist.

"AMSA has commenced a search and rescue response for a missing light aircraft in the vicinity of Stradbroke Island, Queensland," an AMSA spokesman said.

"Air Traffic Control contacted AMSA at about 1315hrs to report that the missing plane with two people on board had failed to return after departing Southport airfield on a 30 minute scenic flight at 10am local time.

"The aircraft is a Yak 52, a soviet era training aircraft often used for aerobatics and scenic flights.

A Yak52 plane. Picture: Alex Coppel.

"There has been no contact with the missing aircraft and AMSA is currently sourcing aerial assets to conduct a search along the aircraft's most likely route."

Gold Coast water police are in the middle of the search, with a number of boats and jet skis believed to be searching the island's surrounds.

Aerodrome manager Steve Rance of the Southport Flying Club, where the plane took off from, said he was aware of the situation but did not have any information.

Mr Rance said all of the members of the club were private pilots, meaning the flight was not a commercial venture.

Water police continue to search the area.

If needed, the helicopter will return to the search party at daybreak, a spokesperson for Surf Lifesaving Queensland said.