Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

MISSING: have you seen this boy?

Aisling Brennan
by
10th May 2019 10:01 AM
Jade Kururangi, 13, left his home with a friend to attend Whian Whian Falls on Tuesday and left the location without letting his friend know.
Jade Kururangi, 13, left his home with a friend to attend Whian Whian Falls on Tuesday and left the location without letting his friend know. Richmond Police District

 

POLICE are calling for anyone with information into the possible whereabouts of a 13-year-old boy after he did not return home from a trip to Whian Whian Falls on Tuesday.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said Jade Kururangi left his home with a friend to attend Whian Whian Falls on Tuesday and left the location without letting his friend know.

"At this stage Jade has not returned home and inquires indicate he could be on the Gold Coast around the Helensvale area," he said.

Jade is described as being of Maori appearance with dark brown skin, thin to medium build, 160 -165cm tall and has short black hair.

Anyone with information should contact Lismore Police on 02 66 260599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

missing teenager richmond district police whian whian state conservation area
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    CROC HOTSPOT: Are the reptiles breeding on Fraser Coast?

    premium_icon CROC HOTSPOT: Are the reptiles breeding on Fraser Coast?

    News Mr Davies suspects there are at least two crocodiles that move between the creek and other parts of the Sandy Strait.

    Cashless card critics have warning for Hinkler voters

    premium_icon Cashless card critics have warning for Hinkler voters

    Politics Kathryn Wilkes has a warning for Hinkler voters

    CRASH: Man airlifted from scene after single-vehicle smash

    premium_icon CRASH: Man airlifted from scene after single-vehicle smash

    News The single-vehicle crash happened in Bauple on Thursday.

    Stage set, final checks ready for massive By the C line-up

    premium_icon Stage set, final checks ready for massive By the C line-up

    News Only one day until rock legends take the Fraser Coast