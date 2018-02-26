Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Samara Hadley and Imogen Steer.
Samara Hadley and Imogen Steer. Contributed
News

MISSING: Help find Imogen and Samara

by Frances Klein
26th Feb 2018 2:17 PM
Imogen Steer
Imogen Steer Contributed

TWO 14-year-old girls who are missing from Hervey Bay were possibly heading towards Gympie, a desperate mother has said.

Imogen Steer Samara Hadley who are listed as missing persons, were last seen yesterday at 3pm in Hervey Bay.

The girls, who are without money or mobile phones, went to meet friends but did not return by 5.30pm when they were asked to.

 

Samara Hadley
Samara Hadley Contributed

Imogen's mother Peta Steer said her daughter and her friend had not returned home overnight and were seen in a car with two men possibly from Gympie.

"This is way out of Imogen's league," Mrs Steer said.

More information as it comes to hand.

 

MISSING: Samara Hadley and Imogen Steer were last seen in Hervey Bay on Sunday afternoon.
MISSING: Samara Hadley and Imogen Steer were last seen in Hervey Bay on Sunday afternoon. Contributed
editors picks gympie hervey bay imogen steer missing person police
Gympie Times
Man accused of secretly filming up skirts has case adjourned

Man accused of secretly filming up skirts has case adjourned

News Police allege he used a phone and a GoPro to commit the crimes.

  • 26th Feb 2018 5:30 PM
Popular speaker at Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce breakfast

Popular speaker at Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce breakfast

Business Angela Koning will be the guest speaker at the event.

  • 26th Feb 2018 5:36 PM
Mum wrongfully accused of using phone while driving wins trial

Mum wrongfully accused of using phone while driving wins...

Crime Magistrate Stephen Guttridge found her not guilty.

  • 26th Feb 2018 5:12 PM
Bay stinger attack haunts victim as weather warms

Bay stinger attack haunts victim as weather warms

News Chantelle was rushed to hospital and suffered two cardiac arrests.

Local Partners