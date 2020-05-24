Missing man may be in Hervey Bay

Cory Kowalewski was last seen by family shortly after 3am on Thursday, April 9.

Cory Kowalewski was last seen by family shortly after 3am on Thursday, April 9.

INVESTIGATORS are seeking public assistance to locate a 33-year-old man reported missing from Forest Hill, near Gatton.

He may be on the Fraser Coast.

Cory Kowalewski was last seen by family shortly after 3am on Thursday, April 9. He was then driven to Brisbane Street at Goodna and has not been seen since.

Investigations suggest that Corey may be around the Hervey Bay area.

Family and police hold concerns for his welfare due to limited access to medication he requires. His disappearance is also out of character.

Cory is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 170cm tall and of a solid build. He has long dark red hair and brown eyes.

Police are appealing to Cory, or anyone who may know his whereabouts, to come forward.