MISSING MAN: Police appeal after backpack found in M'Boro

MISSING MAN: A backpack believed to belong to 51-year-old James Logan was found on a train in Maryborough.

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a man after a backpack was located in Maryborough on Monday morning.

A train driver discovered a backpack on a train carriage with a shipping container on it that was travelling from Cairns to Maryborough around 4.45am.

Inside the backpack were personal items and identification for a 51-year-old man named James Logan.

Extensive enquiries made by police have failed to locate Mr Logan and concerns are held for his welfare as it is unknown when he was last seen.

He is thought to frequent the Townsville, Ingham and Normanton areas.

James is described as being Aboriginal in appearance, around 175cms tall and has a slim build, grey hair and a grey beard.

Anyone that may have seen him or has any information which may assist are being urged to contact police.