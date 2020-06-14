Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police found the 34-year-old man’s body in bushland on Sunday. Picture: iStock
Police found the 34-year-old man’s body in bushland on Sunday. Picture: iStock
News

Missing man’s body found in bushland

by Sarah McPhee
14th Jun 2020 5:45 PM

The body of a man who went dirt bike riding in Brisbane's southwest yesterday afternoon has been found in bushland.

The 34-year-old, from Windsor in the city's inner north, travelled into parklands at Heathwood to ride his bike on Saturday.

He was last seen at 1pm.

 

 

"After failing to return home last night, police were alerted and began investigating," police said in a statement today.

"Sadly, the man was located deceased this morning at 8.30am in bushland."

The man's death is being treated as the result of a motorcycle crash and the forensic crash unit is investigating.

Originally published as Missing man's body found in bushland

dirt bike crash editors picks fatal crash found body missing man

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Keep it coming’: Bay hotel boss wants JobKeeper extension

        premium_icon ‘Keep it coming’: Bay hotel boss wants JobKeeper extension

        News ‘We will just have to get to the end of September and see where we’re at’

        Bay teen rushed to hospital with burns to face

        premium_icon Bay teen rushed to hospital with burns to face

        News A patient has been taken to hospital after suffering burns

        Deb fights back: ‘I will not be bullied’

        premium_icon Deb fights back: ‘I will not be bullied’

        Politics Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington says bullying “backroom boys” are behind moves...

        M’boro model bound for ‘world fashion capital’

        premium_icon M’boro model bound for ‘world fashion capital’

        Fashion & Beauty ‘It will be an honour and a privilege’