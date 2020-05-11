Menu
Jamie Rapley's concrete ornaments stall has felt the coronavirus restriction pinch with the popular Nikenbah markets still on hold from reopening.
News

Missing market day hits hard

Glen Porteous
11th May 2020 10:00 AM
JAMIE Rapley’s concrete ornaments stall has felt the coronavirus pinch with the popular Nikenbah markets still on hold

Mr Rapley’s business, Cass and Ray Ornaments, is based in Bundaberg but he has been going to the Nikenbah markets for more than 20 years.

He relies on the event as a source of income.

“At the moment it has been horrible not being able to go to the markets and sell my ornaments,” he said.

“I haven’t sold anything for over five weeks now.

“I rely on the markets as a source of income and I’m keen to get back into business once the restrictions are lifted.”

Both State and Federal governments have recently announced a timeline for winding back the coronavirus health restrictions but for Nikenbah markets managing director Maree Hill it was still too early to make a reopening announcement.

“It could be a month, six weeks or two months before the markets start up again because we have a duty of care to stall owners and the general public,” Ms Hill said.

“We are a volunteer group and would like to see the markets open up again but we have to see what happens with the governments lifting their restrictions.”

Ms Hill couldn’t believe recent Facebook posts showing markets being open in Brisbane.

She said it showed a lack of care for stall holders and the public’s health.

“It seemed silly enough to do it, especially when you see how close the public and stall holders were to each other,” she said.

Not having the markets on Mother’s Day was a big loss for stall holders but Ms Hill said right now there was no other option for organisers.

“March 15 was our last market and we did the right thing by shutting down the markets and taking the stall holders and public health into consideration,” she said.

