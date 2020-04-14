Missing M’boro man found safe and well

THE MARYBOROUGH man who was reported missing while driving to Melbourne last week has been found.

Stephen Warry’s family confirmed Tuesday he was located in Victoria.

“We are glad he is safe and well,” a spokeswoman said, without wanting to comment further on the matter.

Victorian Police took to social media to share the good news.

“Great news! Missing Queensland man Stephen Warry has been located safe and well,” the Facebook post read.

The update received nearly 1000 likes and 30 comments.

The 64-year-old’s disappearance sparked a frantic search, with Victorian police calling for anyone who may have seen Mr Warry or his vehicle to come forward.

Officers and family members had been concerned for his welfare as “his disappearance was out of character.”

A police statement at the time said Mr Warry had left his Maryborough home on Thursday morning to drive to Melbourne where he would care for a family member receiving medical treatment.

His family became concerned when he did not reach his destination at the weekend.

Social media posts were shared hundreds of times and people from the Fraser Coast and parts of Victoria sent their thoughts and prayers to Mr Warry’s family and friends that he be found soon.

The family thanked everyone for their help and concern.