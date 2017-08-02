24°
Family marks Missing Person's Week with plea for clues

2nd Aug 2017 7:06 AM Updated: 7:33 AM
HOPE: Sister-in-law Nikki Duncan and Monique's younger brother Mickey at Torquay Jetty on the anniversary of her disappearance in 2016. INSET: Monique Clubb.
HOPE: Sister-in-law Nikki Duncan and Monique's younger brother Mickey at Torquay Jetty on the anniversary of her disappearance in 2016. INSET: Monique Clubb.

THEY hope for a miracle but grieve over the likely reality that a loved daughter and sister is never coming home.

Four years since a CCTV camera captured Monique Clubb's last known movements, her family is no closer to learning what happened next.

Missing Person's Week brings with it a renewed sense of hope someone with information will finally come forward with the answer.

Monique was 24 when she left Hervey Bay and travelled to Brisbane on June 20, 2013.

 

Her sister-in-law Nikki Duncan, who knew Monique for nine years before she disappeared, told the Chronicle on Tuesday that while none of her loved ones had seen her since they were still believing in a "miracle".

Each year on the anniversary of Monique's disappearance her family gather at the Torquay jetty to release balloons in her memory.

"We usually write our messages to Monique on the balloons, Sheena (Monique's mum) will say a speech and we release them," Nikki said

"The loss doesn't get easier to deal with.

"For Mickey (Monique's brother), I see how it brings him down.

"You don't think it's going to happen to someone you know.

"It's more of a shock at first, it gets easier with the stories but harder knowing she hasn't come home." "I do think there's people that would be watching the information we put out who know what happened."

Monique, who is described as about 170cm tall, of Aboriginal appearance and slim with dark hair, was last seen at a Beenleigh shopping centre and may have been at the nearby Beenleigh train station on June 22, 2013.

While the exhaustive police investigation into her disappearance has since closed and been handed to the Coroner, police still hope for clues.

Detective Sergeant Dave Guild has been involved in the investigations into both Monique Clubb and another Fraser Coast missing person Anthony Dixon who disappeared from Urangan in March, 2015.

"We have hope that they will be found," Det Sgt Guild said "These cases never close, we're always looking for leads.

"There'd be someone out there with information that needs to be shared".

 

MISSING: Anthony Dixon was last seen in March, 2015.
MISSING: Anthony Dixon was last seen in March, 2015.

Anthony is described as Caucasian, about 180cm tall, short dark hair and a slim build.

VIDEO: Where is Anthony?

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

