The nine-year-old boy is missing from Brassall.
News

MISSING: Boy, 9, missing from school almost 24 hours

Navarone Farrell
by
31st Oct 2019 6:10 AM | Updated: 7:56 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a 9-year-old boy reported missing in the Ipswich area since yesterday morning.

The boy (pictured) was last seen at school at Brassall State School, on Hunter St, around 9am however has not been heard from since.

Police hold concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character.

The boy is described as Caucasian, around 140cm tall with a slum build, short blonde hair and blue eyes.

Was last seen wearing a school uniform comprising of a blue shirt and maroon shorts.

Anyone who may have seen the boy or know his whereabouts is urged to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902150968

