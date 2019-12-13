Menu
MISSING PERSON: Bay man not seen since Saturday

13th Dec 2019 7:49 AM
POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 42-year-old man reported missing from Pialba.

James Lancaster was last seen at Charles Street on Saturday November 30.
James Lancaster was last seen at Charles Street on Saturday November 30 and has not been seen by friends or family since.

Police hold concerns for his welfare due to a medical condition.

He is described as Caucasian, approximately 180cm tall, with a large build, blue eyes and brown hair.

The man was last seen wearing black tracksuit pants and a red t-shirt.

Anyone with information about the man's location is urged to contact police.

