HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN?: Dennis Kidcaff, 73, was last seen in Maryborough on Wednesday. Contributed

POLICE need the public's help to locate a 73-year-old Maryborough man, who is currently missing.

Dennis Kidcaff was last seen in Maryborough on Wednesday.

His family and friends have not had contact with him since.

He is described as Caucasian, 178cm tall, has a slim build and grey hair.

Mr Kidcaff suffers a medical condition and police hold concerns for his safety.

Anyone who has seen Mr Kidcaff or has further information is urged to contact police.

Call Policelink on 131 444.